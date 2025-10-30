ARA A PORTADA

Denunciat per apuntar amb un làser l'helicòpter durant la recerca de la dona desapareguda a Sabadell

L'home s'enfronta a una multa d'entre 30.000 i 600.000 euros

Publicat el 30 d’octubre de 2025 a les 10:32

Mossos d'Esquadra de la Unitat de Seguretat Ciutadana de la comissaria de Sabadell van denunciar un home que va enlluernar amb un feix de llum al pilot de l'helicòpter de la policia catalana durant el dispositiu de recerca de la dona que va desaparèixer dimecres de la setmana passada, durant més de 24 hores. Els fets van succeir el mateix dia de la desaparició, quan, per optimitzar les possibilitats de trobar la dona, un helicòpter de la Unitat Aèria dels Mossos es va unir al dispositiu per fer la recerca des de l'aire.

Els agents de l’helicòpter van alertar que des d’un bloc de pisos de Sabadell els estaven il·luminant en reiterades ocasions amb un feix de llum. Un fet molt perillós, ja que podia haver comportat que el pilot de l’aeronau n’hagués perdut el control. Gràcies a les coordenades que van facilitar els agents de l’helicòpter, una patrulla va aconseguir localitzar l’home que hauria apuntat amb un làser al pilot. L'autor va reconèixer els fets i va lliurar-los el punter làser que va fer servir. Els agents van denunciar-lo administrativament tal com regula l’article 35.4 de la Llei orgànica de protecció de la seguretat ciutadana, que considera una infracció molt greu la projecció de feixos de llum, sobre els pilots o conductors de mitjans de transport que els puguin enlluernar o que en puguin distreure l’atenció i provocar accidents. Aquesta mena d’infraccions se sancionen amb multes que van de 30.000 fins a 600.000 euros.

La dona va aparèixer 24 hores després

Gairebé un dia després de la darrera vegada que el marit havia vist la dona desapareguda, dijous passat la van trobar sana i estàlvia en una zona de difícil accés pròxima al riu Ripoll, a la Bassa de Sant Oleguer. El Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) van intervenir per atendre-la i valorar possibles afectacions després de passar la nit al ras. Presentava alguna ferida i signes propis d'haver estat fora de casa de matinada. La família havia demanat màxima difusió per poder trobar-la, ja que la situació havia despertat la incertesa de centenars de veïns sorpresos per la presència de l'aparell volant molt baix per diversos entorns.

