Cinc medalles per als esportistes del Club Tir Sabadell al Campionat d'Espanya de Joves Promeses

L'entitat va situar tots els seus esportistes en el top-5 de les respectives categories

  • Belén Fernández, al mig, amb la medalla com a campiona de la seva categoria amb la Federació Catalana -
Publicat el 30 d’octubre de 2025 a les 11:11

Exitós cap de setmana dels esportistes del Club Tir Sabadell al Campionat d'Espanya de Joves Promeses disputat en els últims dies a les instal·lacions del Tir Olímpic de la Federació Murciana. Entre els resultats dels tiradors locals, destaquen les cinc medalles que es van penjar en les diverses proves del torneig.

Belén Fernández, en categoria Sub-23 femení, va aconseguir penjar-se la medalla de bronze individual i formant equip per la Federació Catalana va ser or. Vanina Vasileva, en cadet femení, va ser cinquena en la seva prova individual i medalla d'or formant equip per la FCTO. També van pujar al més alt del calaix, Valeria Fernández, en aleví femení, penjant-se l'or i també, en aleví masculí, Aitor Lozano, que va ser molt superior a tots els rivals i es va penjar una còmoda i aclaparadora medalla d'or, molt lluny al segon classificat. Alberto Corbelle, per la seva banda, va quedar-se a les portes del podi amb el diploma en la prova individual com a quart classificat en juvenil masculí.

Un balanç molt positiu dels esportistes del Tir Sabadell que es van tornar a situar entre els millors de les seves categories de tot l'estat amb els cinc tiradors en el top-5. A través de xarxes socials, el club va felicitar els competidors pel gran paper i també van felicitar l'organització.

 

