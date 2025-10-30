ARA A PORTADA

El comerç que construeix ciutat

30 d’octubre de 2025

Hi ha una manera de fer ciutat que no surt als plànols urbanístics ni als pressupostos anuals: és la que neix en la proximitat darrere el taulell d’una botiga. És la ciutat que es construeix des del comerç de proximitat, des dels barris que mantenen viu el batec quotidià. I a Sabadell, pocs llocs ho exemplifiquen millor que Ca n’Oriac, un barri amb un múscul comercial que res té a envejar als grans nuclis comercials.

Així es desprèn del primer informe de l’Observatori dels Centres Urbans que s’ha fet a Ca n’Oriac: les dades apunten que no només la majoria dels locals comercials estan ocupats –a uns nivells similars a un centre urbà–, sinó que el mix comercial de l’avinguda de Matadepera i els seus carrers adjacents és complet. A Ca n’Oriac es pot anar a comprar i es pot anar de compres.

A l’avinguda de Matadepera hi ha un flux constant de veïns i clients que acudeixen al cor comercial del barri per fer les compres més bàsiques de la setmana, però també per l’anomenada compra per plaer. Una tracció que s’ha mantingut any rere any i que no ve atreta per les grans marques ni cadenes, sinó de la constància, la familiaritat i la confiança. És un comerç que coneix el nom dels seus clients, que dona feina a veïns, que aposta per producte local i que, sobretot, fa barri.

Reivindiquem els nostres eixos comercials, de nord a sud i d’est a oest, perquè som ferms creients que, quan comprem al barri, estem invertint en convivència, en seguretat, en pertinença. Estem fent ciutat.

